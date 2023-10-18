Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attended a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for the world leaders attending the “Third Belt and Road Forum” in China.

The prime minister was accompanied by the senior ministers of the federal Cabinet on the occasion, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Held at the Great Hall of the Peoples, the state banquet was attended by the heads of the state/government of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazhakastan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile, among several other world leaders.

Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan welcomed PM Kakar at the event, where he also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event.