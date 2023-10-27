Changan Alsvin, the famous sedan by Changan Master Motors, was launched in Pakistan in January 2021 and it created a frenzy among auto enthusiasts, with a handful of options, and now the Chinese automobile manufacturer in Pakistan announced a big drop in its all cars.
Alsvin targeted people who were looking for affordable vehicles, offering good value for money as the car comes with a modern and sleek exterior, and provides a comfortable and spacious cabin.
Following the bandwagon of price reduction, Changan Master Motors became the latest company to slash the prices of its most-selling vehicles including Changan Alsvin.
The automaker announced revised ex-factory rates of Alsvin, Oshan X7, and M9 Sherpa.
Changan Alsvin Latest price in Pakistan
|Models
|New Prices
|Old Prices
|Difference
|Alsvin 1.3L M/T Comfort
|Rs.3,799,000
|Rs 4,149,000
|Rs. 350,000
|Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort
|Rs. 4,349,000
|Rs. 4,699,000
|Rs. 350,000
|Alsvin 1.5L DCT AT Lumiere
|Rs. 4,549,000
|Rs. 4,999,000
|Rs. 450,000
Changan Cars new price in Pakistan
Changan Car Prices Reduced Up To Rs. 450,000
