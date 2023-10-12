Continuing its tradition of industry firsts, Master Changan Motors Ltd (MCML is a joint venture with Changan International) has successfully exported the first batch of 14 Oshan X7s to Kenya for onwards sale to Kenya and Tanzania markets. Last year first sample unit was also exported to a country in the Oceania region

Making it the first company to become Pakistan’s volume exporter of technologically advanced SUVs ‘Made in Pakistan’ the Oshan X7 will be the first SUV to be launched in an international market. This major milestone is achieved at the 10th year anniversary of the CPEC and is an example of the deep economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. An export ceremony was held in Karachi, during which Master Changan’s CEO Mr. Danial Malik said, “We are taking our next major step to achieve our vision of making Master Changan a part of Changan’s global vehicle supply chain under the ‘Vast Ocean Plan’, while putting Pakistan on the map for producing and exporting high quality vehicles to the world.