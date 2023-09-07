Fans could be facing disappointment once again as the Pakistan-India one-day match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Sunday is likely to be hampered by rain, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Rain washed out the highly anticipated Paki-stan-India match at the Pallakele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sep 2 and brought about an anticlimactic end as the Green Shirts were left waiting for their chance to bat. The Indian side were bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against a superior display of Pakistani pace bowling.

The match is scheduled for 2:30pm (PST) start, but AccuWeather, the forecaster, predicted unfavourable conditions in Colombo.

According to the AccuWeather, during the day, there would be some sun, and then it would turn “cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms, especially late in the day”.

It predicted a 90 per cent chance of precipitation with a 54pc probability of thunderstorms during the day.—Agencies