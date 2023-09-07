The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday revealed the latest list of names that comprise the nominees for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards.

Following a number of competitive white-ball fixtures that took place during August, five nations are represented among the candidates vying for the accolades as voting commences among the panel and global cricket fans.

The nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award features two stars of Pakistan’s recent One Day International (ODI) success, as well as the Player of the Series in the West Indies’ T20I triumph over India.

As Pakistan continue their preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, skipper Babar Azam enjoyed a fine spell with the bat in August, scoring valuable runs as his side claimed a whitewash series victory over Afghanistan, and posting a three-figure score in their opening Asia Cup fixture. At the other end of the crease, Shadab Khan was also prolific, demonstrating his bowling threat with wicket-taking spells in the same fixtures. Completing the lineup is West Indies’ short format hero Nicholas Pooran, who was named the star man for spearheading his side’s 3-2 T20I series victory against India on home soil.

The shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award features three first-time nominees; a dynamic Malaysian all-rounder, a skilful Irish seamer and a firing Dutch opener.

Ainna Hamizah Hashim was a key figure for Malaysia, chipping in with valuable runs and taking vital wickets against the likes of Kuwait and Nepal, before registering a good performance in their opening fixture in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Also on the shortlist is Ireland’s Arlene Kelly, who blitzed the Netherlands batting lineup with a host of wickets in their recent T20I series victory. Providing some resistance for the Dutch was opener Iris Zwilling, who posted half-centuries atop the order against Ireland and Jersey during her successful month.—APP