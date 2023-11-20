The district police on Sunday sealed a local seminary in Chakwal after cases of sexual assault and torture with multiple students surfaced. Two seminary teachers were arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” was registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted multiple minor students.

The two accused Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO) a day earlier. The police claimed the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.

On the other hand, the district police detained principal and admin in-charge of the seminary following the allegations levelled by the students. The detainees, Principal Akhter Jawed and admin in-charge Bilal, were shifted to Saddar Police Station. However, seminary’s in-charge and its deputy Naveed Haidari and Ziaul Haq – were nowhere to be found as the police visited the place for inspection.