Fog with smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Sunday. Mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country. The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu -02, Gupis and Hunza -01 C.

Meanwhile mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper and central parts during the next twelve hours. Fog and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab.

Temperature of major cities recorded. Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar eleven, Quetta and Murree eight, Gilgit five and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade. According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—INP