The two benches assigned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are set to address representation filed in connection with delimitation of constituencies in thirteen districts on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the timetable provided by the ECP spokesperson on Sunday, Bench No. I will handle objections pertaining to Mandi Bahauddin and Khanewal districts, while Bench No. 2 is designated for objections related to Kech and Gujrat districts.

The proceedings of the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) Bench will commence with Bench No. 1 focusing on addressing objections pertaining to districts DG Khan and Sahiwal on Tuesday.

Concurrently, Bench No. II will be dedicated to hearing representations concerning the delimitation of constituencies in districts Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Kachi, Sohbatpur, Usta Mohammad and Harnai on the same day.