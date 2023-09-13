Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr. Mirza Habib Ali has been transferred and repatriated to his parent department, Pakistan Science Foundation, Islamabad. In the meanwhile, Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) Agha Ali Abbas has been entrusted additional charge of the post of chairman BISE till the appointment of regular incumbent. The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Wednesday announced the Intermediate Part-II First Annual Examinations 2023 result with an overall pass percentage of 58.67.