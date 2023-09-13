Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Akbar Chowk flyover project to inspect the ongoing construction work.

He closely examined the progress of the construction works and the surrounding structures.

Expressing the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow, the CM urged for a heightened level of dedication towards the project. He directed to expedite the pace of work, emphasizing the need for daily updates on the progress. Highlighting the significance of the Akbar Chowk flyover, he assured that its completion would offer a lasting solution to traffic congestion for the citizens. Commissioner and Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and the contractor provided a detailed briefing on the projects advancement.

Talking to the media, the CM announced that the Akbar Chowk flyovers project was supposed to be completed on November 25 as per the agreement but it would be completed soon. Work on the Cavalry Ground project was also progressing rapidly, other development projects were also nearing completion. Peco Road and other U-turns would be reviewed, redesigned or expanded, he said. Signboards would be strategically placed on the U-turns, contributing to enhanced navigation, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he would definitely do whatever was possible for the development and improvement of South Punjab.

If there is time, we will go to other cities of South Punjab and evaluate the situation he added. A lot of development projects would be completed in South Punjab. South Punjabs roads and hospitals were in a very bad condition and the quality of Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh was better than many hospitals in Lahore.

Good suggestions for the promotion of agriculture had come out in a consultation meeting with agricultural experts in Multan, the CM added. Provincial ministers Amir Mir and Mansoor Qadir, along with Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, CTO, and pertinent officials were present.