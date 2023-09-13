Punjabs Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram reaffirmed the governments dedication to delivering top-notch healthcare services to the populace, during a meeting with Roche companys delegation, led by Dr Thilo Brenner at the APKA Clinic, here on Wednesday.

Dr Akram presented a commemorative shield to the company delegation and engaged in discussions regarding healthcare sector enhancements, modern research, diagnostic services, and related health matters. The Roche company delegation praised both the Punjab government and Dr. Akram for their efforts in enhancing healthcare access for Punjabs residents.

They also explored the establishment of comprehensive coordination mechanisms to further improve the healthcare sector. Dr. Akram emphasised his commitment to the health of Punjabs people, in alignment with Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvis vision. He stressed the necessity of establishing diagnostic research centres through the government and the company collaboration.

Dr. Akram highlighted the Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme, which offers free medicines and tests to patients. He said that responsibility to look after the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal was also given to him. He emphasised the importance of cutting-edge research to combat dangerous diseases, with a special focus on medical institutions in Punjab. Furthermore, he directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to take swift and impartial action against quacks, who pose a threat to public health. Dr. Akram discussed efforts to control dengue in Punjab and announced an upcoming awareness seminar in collaboration with Roche company. He also mentioned provision of 24/7 primary angioplasty services in government cardiology hospitals in Punjab. Dr. Thilo Brenner commended Dr. Javed Akrams visionary leadership, expressing gratitude to the Punjab government for their support in advancing healthcare. The Roche company delegation included Dr. Thilo Brenner, Abdul Samad (Advisor Regulatory and External Affairs), Abdul Qayyum (Country Managers for Pakistan and Afghanistan), and other officials.