As we gather to celebrate the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, it is with great pleasure that we extend our warm congratulations to the Chinese government and its people. On this auspicious occasion, we commend the remarkable achievements and progress that China has made over the years under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China.

China’s National Day, celebrated on October 1st, marks the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Since then, China has undergone an extraordinary transformation, evolving into a global economic powerhouse and a key player in international affairs. Its rapid development, impressive technological advancements, and dedication to poverty alleviation have set a commendable example for nations around the world.

Pakistan and China have shared a long and cherished history of friendship, cooperation, and mutual support. This relationship, often referred to as an “all-weather friendship,” has grown stronger with each passing year. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands as a testament to this enduring partnership, aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting economic development, and improving the livelihoods of the people of both nations.

The Chinese government’s unwavering commitment to CPEC has not only bolstered Pakistan’s economy but has also brought the two nations even closer. This collaboration has resulted in the development of infrastructure projects, energy ventures, and industrial zones that will pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity. The economic cooperation between Pakistan and China exemplifies the spirit of mutual trust and shared goals that define our bilateral relations.

It is essential to recognize the invaluable contributions of the late Mr. Zahid Malik, TI, HI, the founding editor of Pakistan Observer. Mr. Malik played a pivotal role in promoting and strengthening China-Pakistan relations. His tireless efforts in fostering goodwill and understanding between our two nations have left an indelible mark on the history of Pakistan’s journalism and diplomacy. We remember his legacy with deep respect and gratitude as we continue to build upon the strong foundations he laid.

As we commemorate China’s National Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing this enduring friendship. Together, Pakistan and China can face the challenges of the modern world and work towards a future of shared prosperity, peace, and stability in our region and beyond. We look forward to further strengthening our bonds, exploring new avenues of cooperation, and celebrating many more milestones together.