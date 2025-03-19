From Akif to Iqbal

THE tragedy of the Jafar Express had left us devastated when Dr.Khalil Toker’s smile appeared.

Though currently in Pakistan, Dr. Toker is essentially a walking, talking embodiment of Pakistan in Türkiye.

Over the past three to four decades, he has done more work on Pakistani literature, Iqbal, Urdu, Pakistan, and even Kashmir in Turkiye than perhaps anyone else.

Dr. Toker handed me a booklet, saying, “Take a look.

There’s something in here that will touch your heart.

” The title of the book was İstiklal Marshı — “The Anthem of Independence.”

I have many fond memories associated with this anthem.

Recalling those memories is delightful, but it’s only appropriate to first talk about its poet.

This was around 2016-17, when Dr. Khalil Toker was in Lahore, having established the Pakistani branch of the Yunus Emre Institute — a Turkish cultural centre.

Dr. Toker mentioned organizing a seminar on Iqbal and Mehmet Akif Ersoy, insisting not only that I attend but also present a paper.

I must confess that despite my connection with Türkiye and its people, I had not known about Mehmet Akif Ersoy.

It’s true that Iqbal regarded Rumi as his spiritual guide, and for that reason, I couldn’t accept anyone else as Iqbal’s equal.

When my friend opened the chapter of Akif Ersoy, I initially felt a twinge of suspicion, thinking this was an attempt to diminish Iqbal’s stature.

My opinion would never have changed had I not come across his poetry one day.

What I held in my hands was the Urdu translation of Mehmet Akif Ersoy’s Turkish poetry, a gift from the RCD (Regional Cooperation for Development).

Though the RCD has long faded into history, the books it published still resonate today.

I have not only Akif Ersoy’s poetry published by the RCD but also the works of Yunus Emre, a near-contemporary of Rumi.

Reading Akif Ersoy left me astounded.

This was around the time of the APS tragedy, when the wounds were still fresh and we were questioning the origins of the anger, destruction and violence that had crept into our society.

Through Dr. Khalil Toker and Akif Ersoy, I was compelled to reflect deeply and realized that the true essence of Iqbal had been obscured — the Iqbal who stood not only for freedom and struggle but also for mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and the unification of society.

Akif Ersoy’s poetry became the guiding thread that led me into this boundless ocean of wisdom.

Just as Iqbal created the symbols of the Shaheen (falcon) and Mard-e-Momin (the true believer), Akif Ersoy crafted his own emblematic character — Asim.

As I delved deeper into his works, I came across countless pearls of wisdom conveyed through Asim.

One poem, in particular, left an indelible mark on my heart.

It recounts an incident where the passionate young Asim, disgusted by alcohol and its societal harms, attacks a tavern, smashing bottles and beating the drunkards.

Akif Ersoy, troubled by this rash act, pens a poem of counsel: Asim!

Listen to me, Look towards me, heed my words; Turn back from this path of madness.

This struggle is futile, No good can come from such recklessness; This is a dead-end street —Do not bloody your forehead by ramming into the wall!

Abandon this mindless rage; there is a better way!

In this poem, Akif Ersoy advises the Turkish youth to distinguish between right and wrong but warns that no individual in a civilized society has the right to take the law into their own hands.

To do so would plunge society into chaos.

This poem forced me to reflect deeply.

How I wished Iqbal had imparted a similar message to us.

Until then, I had only known the Iqbal that we were taught about, but after reading this poem, I rediscovered the Iqbal who said: “Peace and order lie in obedience to the law; Unrestrained freedom leads only to wailing tides.”

Or: “Do not let your words sow discord; Hidden lies the storm.

Let your writings forge unity; See that no heart is wounded by your speech.

” In our society, the distinction between Muslim and non-Muslim is often delicate, but Iqbal teaches us: “To utter ill words is a grave mistake; Muslim or non-Muslim, all are God’s creation.”

I recount all this detail because it was Mehmet Akif Ersoy who led me to the true Iqbal — the Iqbal who teaches not only about liberty and struggle but also about rising above beliefs to uphold human dignity, coexistence and the strengthening of society through unity.

Discovering Akif Ersoy was a blessing.

Now, Dr. Khalil Toker has bestowed another gift upon us: translating İstiklal Marshı into Urdu.

At this moment of national grief, when we have endured tragedies like the Jafar Express, this translation has provided us with much-needed solace and courage.

Turkiye, during the great wars, faced challenges similar to what we endure today.

It was during those trying times that Akif Ersoy composed the İstiklal Marshı — Turkiye’s national anthem, much like our own, imbued with ideological spirit.

In it, he declares that the enemy shall never dare to lay a hand on the sacred mosques of his homeland.

He further proclaims: “These calls to prayer that proclaim the faith, May they forever echo through my homeland’s skies.”

We often make assumptions about Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s religious inclinations, but the fact remains that this anthem was written during his era and was personally approved by him.

Another remarkable aspect of this anthem is the way it instills hope in a grieving nation, urging them to rise and reclaim their place in the world.

Akif Ersoy writes: “Surely, the dawn of that promised day shall break —Whether tomorrow, or perhaps even today.”

Dr. Khalil Toker has performed a tremendous service by translating İstiklal Marshı into Urdu at this critical juncture in our history.

After recent tragedies, we were in dire need of such emotional support.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist. (farooq.adilbhuta@gmail,com)