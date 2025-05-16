CDA chief, workers pay glowing tributes to martyrs of operation Bunyan Marsous

A special ceremony was organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Workers Union at the CDA Headquarters here on Thursday to pay tributes to Martyrs of Operation Bunyan Marsous and to express gratitude to the armed forces and the government of Pakistan for bringing an enemy much bigger and mightier on its knees.

General Secretary, CDA Workers Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CDA Board members, officers and a large number of CDA employees attended the ceremony.

In his address, Chairman CDA Mr Randhawa stated that in the recent conflict with India, the world witnessed how the Pakistani nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its brave armed forces, which led to the enemy’s evil and nacreous designs being crushed into dust.

Chairman CDA warned that anyone who dares to cast an evil eye on Pakistan will have that eye plucked out with strong hand.

He stated that Youm-e-Tashakku was being observed across Pakistan as well as in Islamabad at F-9 Park and the Pakistan Monument to pay tribute to the martyrs and hoist the green crescent flag of Pakistan.

He stressed the need to educate the younger generation about the immense sacrifices made to achieve Pakistan.

He said it is our duty to tell future generations about the countless sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who proved their exceptional capabilities and demonstrated defensive superiority, making the nation proud.

He stated that the entire nation stands united against Indian aggression and demands that the Kashmir issue be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The nation is ready to make every sacrifice for its land, ideology, and dignity.

He remarked that Operation Bunyan Marsous was completed on the very first day, shattering enemy’s dreams, and our forces humbled the enemy’s arrogance, for which we salute our brave armed forces from the core of our heart.

Secretary General of the CDA Workers Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said that while we may have differences among ourselves but when it comes to the honor of our motherland, the whole nation stands united as one single body.

He said that all the workers of the CDA along with Chairman and the senior officers would participate in the Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude) celebrations on Friday (today).

Alhamdulillah, the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation collectively defeated a much larger enemy, said Ch Yasin.

The success of this operation was a result of Allah’s special mercy, coupled with the prayers of all citizen across the country.