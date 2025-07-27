Cass Hosts Guest Talk On Pakistan China Ties

The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, hosted a guest talk titled “Future of Pakistan–China Relations under China’s Model for Global Development and Governance” on 24th July 2025.

The event was attended by members of academia, and intellectuals. CASS is an independent think tank that continues to arrange academic events for academia and practitioners interested in National Security in its wider context.

In her opening remarks, MaheeraMunir, Research Assistant at CASS Lahore, highlighted China’s distinct worldview, which is rooted in sovereignty, long-term planning, infrastructural connectivity and mutual development. She emphasised the need to diversify Pakistan–China relations by expanding cooperation in education and research to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

MrShakeel Ahmed Ramay, Founding CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilisation Research and Development, underlined that China’s policy is based on the principles of non-interference, constructive dialogue and proactive engagement. He noted that China’s worldview is shaped by the concept of a ‘community with a shared future’, with a strong focus on green growth, market liberalisation and innovation. He explained that China has developed a cycle of progress by prioritising STEM education, which drives knowledge creation, scientific research and innovation. He emphasised that, like China, Pakistan must embrace a market economy supported by a strong and visible state role.In his concluding remarks, Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President of CASS Lahore, stressed that the China–Pakistan partnership stands as a beacon of strategic trust and mutual respect in a rapidly changing world. He highlighted that initiatives like the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not merely infrastructure projects but symbols of shared vision, regional connectivity and collective prosperity. He urged that both nations must continue to align their strengths, leveraging knowledge, innovation and cultural exchange to co-create a just, inclusive and interconnected global order.

The event concluded with an engaging session, where participants discussed China’s evolving role in the global order and its strategic significance for Pakistan’s future partnership with China.