Adnan Malik to head Pakistan Aviation Journalists Association

The official formation of “Pakistan Aviation Journalists (PAJ), a representative body of aviation reporters in the country, was announced at the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

The association also conducted its inaugural elections to appoint its first panel of office-bearers.

Veteran aviation journalist Adnan Malik, with over 35 years of experience in the field, was unanimously nominated as Patron-in-Chief. He will serve as the intellectual guide for the association and provide strategic leadership rooted in decades of journalistic excellence.

Senior journalist TalibFareedi was elected unopposed as President, while WasifMehmood was appointed as the Secretary General.

Other elected office-bearers include Amraiz Khan as Senior Vice President, ZulqarnainTahir as Vice President, Hassan Hafeez as Joint Secretary, and UmairRana as Finance Secretary. Additionally, Rana Muhammad Ali, ShahidChaudhry, AfzalIftikhar, and Sher Ali Khalti have been elected as members of the Executive Council.

The election process was overseen by Athar Hassan Awan, General Manager Public Relations at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), who served as the Election Commissioner. Prominent aviation expert Kamran Malik also graced the occasion with his special presence.

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the journalist fraternity. President of Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, and Secretary ZahidAbid extended warm felicitations to the newly elected leadership. They expressed hope that the association would serve as an effective bridge between the aviation industry and media professionals, while also working to address the challenges faced by journalists in the field of aviation reporting.