BISE Rawalpindi inter part II results 2025: Where to check class 12 marks

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce class 12th results 2025 today.

Students from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree and Talagang appear in board exams conducted by the BISE Rawalpindi earlier this year.

Class 12 results from BISE Lahore are crucial as they determine students’ eligibility for higher education. These results influence admissions to universities, scholarships, and future career paths.

Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.

Rawalpindi Board Class 12th Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates of the BISE Rawalpindi can check the results using the three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 12th results by visiting the official websites of the Rawalpindi Board (http://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800296 if they are facing trouble while using the website.

Results Gazette PDF

The gazette for results 2025 will be shared on official website of the Rawalpindi Board. People can also buy it from the board office.