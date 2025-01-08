AIRLINK212▲ 2.45 (0.01%)BOP10.6▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY7.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.1▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DFML41.06▲ 0.23 (0.01%)DGKC101.1▲ 1.33 (0.01%)FCCL34.65▲ 0.26 (0.01%)FFL18.27▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC133.05▲ 0.56 (0.00%)HUMNL14.19▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL5.1▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KOSM7.2▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF45.5▲ 0.3 (0.01%)NBP62.56▲ 0.39 (0.01%)OGDC219.4▲ 1.02 (0.00%)PAEL42.5▲ 0.8 (0.02%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.1 (0.01%)PPL190.4▲ 1.37 (0.01%)PRL42.5▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PTC25.49▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL104.52▲ 0.56 (0.01%)TELE9.38▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.51▲ 0.12 (0.00%)TPLP13.28▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET24.25▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TRG68.71▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)UNITY34.93▲ 0.11 (0.00%)WTL1.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Canadian dollar to Pak rupee today; 08 January 2024

Canadian Dollar To Pak Rupee Today 06 January 2024
KARACHI – The buying rate of Canadian dollar moved up by Rs1 as it stands at Rs195.1 in open market of Pakistan on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, while it is being sold for Rs197.5.

Pakistan receives significant remittances from Canada which hosts over 300,000 Pakistani expatriates who send money to their families in their homeland every month. It is the reason that they keep a close eye on exchange rates of Canadian dollar to PKR

CAD to PKR Rate – 08 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change
January 08, 2025 Rs. 195.1 Rs1
January 07, 2025 Rs. 194.1

The Canadian dollar is the official currency of Canada. It is abbreviated as CAD. One Canadian is subdivided into 100 Cents.

500 Canadian Dollars in Rupees Today

As of January 08, the Canadian dollar rate stands at Rs195.1 in open market. So, the 500 dollars will be equal to Rs97,550 in Pakistani currency.

1000 Canadian Dollars in Pak Rupees Today

As of January 08, the Canadian dollar is being traded at Rs195.1 in open market. So, the 1,000 dollars will be equal to Rs195,100 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of CAD in Pakistan?

The rate of one SAR in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs195.1.

How to Convert Canadian Dollar in Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying Canadian currency with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the CAD into PKR.

Our Correspondent

