Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair has said that if the allegations are proven true, “there is a very significant concern that Canada will have with respect to the violation of our sovereignty in the murder of a Canadian citizen on the Canadian soil”. According to Kashmir Media Service, in an interview , he said, “We understand that this can be, and has proven to be, a challenging issue with respect to our relationship with India”.

Blair suggested Canada would continue to pursue those partnerships while the investigation into allegations continued, calling the relationship with India “important”.

“But at the same time, we have the responsibility to defend the law, defend our citizens, and at the same time make sure that we conduct a thorough investigation and get to the truth.”

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia.—KMS