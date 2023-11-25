LAHORE – Traffic police have launched a crackdown across the Punjab against those who are driving cars, motorcycles and other vehicles without holding a valid driving license.

The action has caused a massive inflow of citizens at traffic police offices and Police Khidmat Markaz in various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, to get learner driving license so they could save themselves from registration of FIR and challan.

However, the Lahore Traffic Police in a recent post shared on social media platform X clarified that cases will not be registered against those who hold learner driving license.

However, it added that traffic cops will continue to issue Rs2,000 challan to holders of the learning permit if they hit the major roads.

Police said drivers with learning permit are not allowed to drive vehicle on main arteries, adding that they have to get the permanent license after clearing the test.

بغیرلائسنس کریک ڈاؤن کے دوران لرنر پرمٹ رکھنے والوں پر مقدمات درج نہیں ہوں گے. #Lahore #Awareness pic.twitter.com/n5e3jhmDlF — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) November 24, 2023

Learner Driving License

Citizens can get Learner Driving License from any of the PKM.

Required Documents:

Original and 1 Copy of CNIC

Get a Code Book of Traffic Rules & Regulation from Traffic Police Office.

Medical Certificate (for the candidates of 50 years or more)

Age Limits for Learner Permit:

Motor Cycle/ Motor Car: 18 Years

LTV (Rikshaw, Taxi, Tractor Commercial): 21 Years

Note: Learner permits are issued on Daily Bases which Validity is of 6 months.

Processing Fee:

A Ticket of Rs.60 from any Post Office.

Turn Around Time:

Around 15 minutes, on spot delivery