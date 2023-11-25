KARACHI – At least eight people were killed after a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi on Saturday.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has confirmed the casualties in the incident. Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, account, he wrote: “KMC Fire Department has so far confirmed that there have been 9 casualties in the fire incident”.

He said search operation still continue as over 20 people are reportedly trapped inside the building.

Fire brigade officials told media nearly 50 people trapped inside the RJ shopping mall, adding that 35 have so far been rescued. Some of the rescued persons were unconscious and they had been shifted to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) said they received seven bodies, while one body was shited to the Civil Hospital and another was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The fire broke out on the second floor that later engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the shopping mall, but the reason of the fire is yet to be determined.

More to follow…