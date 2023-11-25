ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has decided to change the policy regarding revision of petroleum prices in Pakistan.

Reports said the government has decided to revise the petrol and diesel prices every week instead of fortnightly. Currently, the government changed the petroleum prices twice in a month.

The authorities have sent a letter to petroleum dealers association and other stake holders to seek their recommendations on new plan within five days.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has rejected the proposal for revising the price of petrol, diesel and other commodities weekly.

Association’s Chairman Abdul Sami Khan said reducing the time period for revision of petroleum price would damage the business of filling stations.

“We had proposed revision of price on monthly basis,” he said.

Current Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan

The price of petrol stands at Rs281.34 per litre while new price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is at Rs296 per litre.