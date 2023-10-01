In an extraordinary endeavor to unlock the Cholistan Desert’s rich tourism potential, the government is orchestrating steps to elevate the captivating region into a world-class winter tourism destination, featuring Jeep and Camel Safaris, food streets, tent villages, and many more facilities. This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ahtesham in a video statement.

With centuries-old forts and palaces adorning its landscape, Cholistan is poised to become the crown jewel of Pakistan’s tourism scene. Amidst the mesmerizing Cholistan Desert lies a treasure trove of history and culture, waiting to be revitalized. Centuries-old forts and palaces, steeped in tales of valor and grandeur, will transport visitors to a bygone era.

The enchanting Derawar Fort, known internationally for its awe-inspiring beauty, promises to be a hotspot for stargazers, offering an unparalleled opportunity to witness the 14th moon in all its glory, said Dr Ahtesham. He added that Cholistan now offers thrilling Jeep and Camel Safaris for adventurous individuals. “Explore the desert’s vast expanse, and immerse yourself in the desert’s timeless beauty”, Commissioner urged the visitors.

Dr. Ahtesham Anwar, announced plans to introduce Camel Siphari, promising unforgettable experiences for tourists. Besides this, Cholistan will introduce different tent villages.—APP