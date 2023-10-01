Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here Saturday strongly condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Doaba area of Hangu and Mastung Balochistan. He expressed deep sorrow on the loss of precious human lives in the incident. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He has also expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured, and said that the caretaker provincial government equally shared the griefs of the effectees. He termed the incident was highly condemnable and a brutal act on the part of the perpetrators, and said that those involved in targeting worship places didn’t deserve to be named as human. Azam Khan remarked that such cowardly incidents will not shaken the resolve of the nation in fight against the menace of terrorism till the end.

Earlier, the Chief Minister soon after the incident took place, directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to carry out rescue and relief operations without any delay, and declare emergency in all the hospitals of Hangu with the aim to ensure the timely provision of medical treatment to the injured ones of the blast.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also condemned the tragic incident that took place in Mastung in Balochistan causing a number of precious human lives. Azam Khan also directed the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rush to the Hangu snd further directed them to submit report about the incident and monitor rescue/relief activities.