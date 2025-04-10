Call for joint efforts to dismantle barriers to justice

NCHR, EU & UNDP organize two-day national conference on SDG-16

Minister of State for Interfaith Harmony, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das on Wednesday emphasized inclusive justice, stating: “True justice is not merely the absence of crime or punishment, but the presence of fairness, the protection of human dignity, and the guarantee of equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or social background.

” He was addressing the inaugural day of the two-day national conference titled “From Promise to Action: Advancing SDG 16 for Justice and Reform.”

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has organized the event.

The conference brings together senior government officials, human rights experts, members of the judiciary, and civil society representatives to discuss challenges in Pakistan’s criminal justice system and identify pathways for inclusive, accountable, and rights-based reforms.

The conference focuses on three critical areas, including law enforcement, the judiciary, and the penal system, and will explore ways to make these systems more responsive and fairer, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, juveniles, and minorities.

Ambassador of the European Union, Dr.Riina Kionka commended the NCHR for convening this important and timely dialogue.

“Now more than ever, the world needs National Human Rights Institutions to play their human rights watchdog role to the fullest.

The real measure of our commitment to human rights lies not in our words, but in the impact of our actions.

The European Union will remain a steadfast supporter to accompany your efforts in ensuring justice, rule of law, and fundamental rights for all in Pakistan.”

NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha highlighted the importance of collective action in advancing justice sector reform.

“Governments alone cannot create justice.

Civil society alone cannot ensure accountability.

Donors alone cannot reform institutions,” she said.

“But together, through strategic collaboration, we can dismantle barriers to justice.”