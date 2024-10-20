Cabinet approves 26th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet approved the proposed draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on Sunday.

The proposed legislation will be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly scheduled to meet later today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet about the constitutional package.

“The federal cabinet approved the proposed draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in collaboration with government-allied parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party,” reads a statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the cabinet has made the decision in the broader national interest, upholding its oath for national development and public welfare. He said that Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone for constitutional stability and the rule of law after stabilising the economy.