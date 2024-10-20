AGL37.98▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)DCL7.36▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DFML45.36▲ 0.06 (0.00%)DGKC77.93▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL28.58▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)FFBL56.08▼ -0.9 (-0.02%)FFL8.93▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)HUBC102.34▲ 4.98 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL3.71▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM7.24▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.1▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)NBP66.53▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)OGDC165.68▼ -2.32 (-0.01%)PAEL24.75▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PIBTL6.64▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL128.65▼ -2.65 (-0.02%)PRL23.88▼ -2.57 (-0.10%)PTC14.88▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)SEARL61.09▼ -2.16 (-0.03%)TELE6.91▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.67▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.72▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)TREET14.01▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG44.5▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY25.66▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.2▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Cabinet approves 26th constitutional amendment

Pm Shehbazs Cabinet Mulls Over Much Hyped Constitutional Amendments Today
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet approved the proposed draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on Sunday.

The proposed legislation will be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly scheduled to meet later today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet about the constitutional package.

“The federal cabinet approved the proposed draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in collaboration with government-allied parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party,” reads a statement issued by the PM Office after the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the cabinet has made the decision in the broader national interest, upholding its oath for national development and public welfare. He said that Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone for constitutional stability and the rule of law after stabilising the economy.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Karachi among most polluted cities in world

  • Top News

Constitutional amendments presentation deferred till today

  • Top News

No male staff in women institutions: LHC CJ

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer