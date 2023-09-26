The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore on Monday.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

The spokesperson said an inquiry into the illegal construction against Maneka was underway after the deputy commissioner filed a complaint against him.

Sources say that Maneka was taken into custody from the airport after he attempted to “escape from the country”.