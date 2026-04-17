Bushra Bibi undergoes eye surgery at Rawalpindi hospital

RAWALPINDI – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, underwent an eye surgery at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

Adiala Jail superintendent said the former first lady, who has been in detentions for several months, was diagnosed with Retinal Detachment. He added that jail authorities immediately arranged her medical checkup.

He said Bushra Bibi was shifted to a private hospital on April 16 where she underwent pre-surgery medical tests. The surgery was performed by a panel led by Dr Nadeem Qureshi.

The superintendent said she was later shifted to the jail after she was discharged from the hospital.

Last month, Imran Khan underwent third session of his eye treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The PIMS medical board has declared the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan satisfactory following his recent eye treatment.

Imran Khan underwent his third anti-VEGF injection, which was administered with his consent. The hospital administration said the procedure was carried out in the operation theater with all necessary precautions and protocols observed. Following the examination, the medical board confirmed that his eyesight is satisfactory.

After the injection, Imran Khan was discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, on February 24, he had been transferred from Adiala Jail to PIMS, where he received the second dose of the eye treatment after a thorough examination.

The Executive Director of PIMS stated that before the injection, a cardiology consultant conducted echocardiography and an ECG, both of which returned normal results.

Throughout his hospital stay, during the procedure, and afterward, his vital signs remained stable. A consultant physician also confirmed that he was medically stable.