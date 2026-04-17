No More Free Electricity Units for THESE Govt Employees amid energy crunch

LAHORE – Lahore High Court ruled major judgment, declaring the government’s decision to abolish free electricity units for officers in grades 17 to 22 as completely lawful.

The ruling came from Justice Malik Iqbal on a petition filed by the GEPCO Officers Association, which had challenged the move as unconstitutional. The court made it crystal clear, saying free electricity was never a legal right, only a privilege.

In its ruling, the judge said WAPDA, DISCOs, GENCOs, NTDC, and PIPCO are all government-owned entities, and that the government holds full authority to design and implement policies for its institutions.

Courts cannot interfere in policy decisions, it also added.

The court also upheld the federal cabinet committee’s decision to monetize free electricity units, declaring it fully legal. Interestingly, the judgment maintained that continuing free electricity for employees in grades 1 to 16 remains a policy choice of the government, and is therefore valid.

The court backed the government’s stance, saying measures aimed at curbing financial losses in the power sector are justified. It added that Officers’ jobs remain secure, and that their salaries have not been reduced.

This decision is being seen as a major blow to senior officers and could set a precedent for reviewing other perks in the future.