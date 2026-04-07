IHC orders meeting between Imran Khan, his lawyer at jail

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the jail authorities to arrange a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar at 2pm on the following day.

A IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif passed the order while hearing petitions related to the £190 million case and the suspension of sentences of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), special prosecutors Javed Ashraf and Rafi Maqsood appeared before the court, while Barrister Safdar represented the PTI founder during the proceedings.

The court’s directions came in continuation of its earlier decision in February, when Barrister Safdar was appointed as a “friend of the court.” Following his visit, he had reported that Imran Khan had complained of significant vision loss in his right eye.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing, the bench was informed that the matter could not be taken up the previous day due to the unavailability of the judges. The court then proceeded to hear the main petitions along with related miscellaneous applications, including requests for an early hearing of Bushra Bibi’s plea and permission for a lawyer-client meeting.

During the proceedings, Barrister Safdar referred to a court order issued on March 31 and sought permission to meet his client. The bench accepted the request and directed the jail authorities to make the necessary arrangements.

Chief Justice Dogar instructed the counsel to proceed with the meeting and asked him to propose a suitable time. Upon Safdar’s suggestion of 2pm, the court formally approved the timing and ordered the meeting accordingly.

Barrister Safdar also requested the court to take up applications regarding the suspension of sentences. In response, the Chief Justice observed that the counsel should first meet his client in jail, after which the appeal schedule could be determined. He further indicated that the appeals could be fixed for hearing on two days each week.

The defence counsel stated that he preferred to meet his client first before assisting the court with the appeals. He also urged the court to decide Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension application at the earliest.

On this, the bench remarked that the matter concerning Bushra Bibi could be decided separately and hinted at expediting the appeal hearings, suggesting that once arguments begin, the court may aim to conclude them within a week.

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases, including charges related to corruption and terrorism, following his removal from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

According to a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and amicus curiae Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition. Last month, the IHC had also directed the capital’s chief commissioner to form a medical board to evaluate his health condition.