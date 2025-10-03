Seven Indian sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Sherani: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed seven Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Sherani District of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on 1 October 2025 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, “Fitna al Khwarij”.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, Seven Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” read ISPR statement.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Earlier this week on 30 September and 1 October 2025, thirteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan.

An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Quetta District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged them and after an intense fire exchange, ten Indian sponsored Khwarij were eliminated.

In another intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Kech District, terrorist hideout was busted and three Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralised.