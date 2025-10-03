How to get NADRA token online for ID card, other services?

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new feature allowing citizens to book appointments for services at NADRA centers across the country through the Pak ID mobile app.

This new system aims to reduce long queues and waiting times, providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience.

With this new service, individuals can easily schedule their appointments from the comfort of their homes.

To ensure smooth processing, NADRA advises customers to arrive at the center at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time, ensuring priority processing.

How to Get NADRA Appointment Online

Open you updated Pak ID mobile app

Click Appointment Option

You will be given a time slot

Reach the selected NADRA Centre 10 minutes before appointment

NADRA in Pakistan

NADRA provides a wide range of services aimed at establishing the identity and status of citizens. Some of its key services include the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), Child Registration Certificates (CRCs), and the facilitation of family registrations.

NADRA also plays a pivotal role in issuing passports, national identity cards for overseas Pakistanis, and conducting voter registrations.

Through its innovative digital platforms, NADRA is working to make these services more accessible to the people of Pakistan.