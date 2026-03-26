British-Pakistani cleared of allegations as ‘Front man’ of Moonis

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has officially closed its investigation into the British-Pakistani businessman Gibran Khan, clearing him of the allegations levelled by the FIA, that linked him to an offshore company and former PTI Federal Minister Moonis Elahi. Sources in the FIA confirmed to Pakistan Observer that the Interpol has conveyed that it found no evidence of miscon-duct and has completed its independent assessment into the FIA’s claims.

The FIA had alleged that Gibran Khan had acted as “front man” for Moonis Elahi through an offshore firm, General Mediterranean Holding SA. However after completing the probe and finding no such ev-idence, the Interpol Secretariat has certified that Mr. Khan is not the subject of any notice, diffusion, or criminal request based on Pakistan’s submissions.

The FIA’s request, made three years ago, sought Red Notices for both Elahi and Khan following the fall of the PTI-led governments in Islamabad and Punjab. In legal representations to both the FIA and In-terpol, Gibran Khan’s lawyers disputed the FIA’s assertions about General Mediterranean Holding SA, stressing that neither Khan nor the Elahi family ever had any ownership of the company.

Although a legal entity, General Mediterranean Holding SA SPF is not owned by Gibran Khan or any Pakistani national. The company is, in fact, part of a Luxembourg-registered international group founded and wholly owned by a British businessman of Iraqi origin, who has regularly appeared on the Forbes high net-worth UK Rich List.

The group owns and operates some 15 luxury five-star hotels worldwide. The FIA’s earlier claim that Gibran Khan’s previous role as CEO of M/S Agro Tractor Private Limited linked him to alleged money laundering was also found baseless.