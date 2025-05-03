Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahu conference

THE Muslim Institute Islamabad, National Language Promotion Department, and Yunus Emre Institute jointly organized a three-day international conference from April 22 to April 24, 2025, titled” Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human Friendship, Peace, Love and Harmony”.

A total of 170 participants from Pakistan and various other countries took part in the event.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Muslim Institute, Sahibzada Ahmed Ali, stated that the objectives of the conference reflect the very foundation and essence of our society.

Sufism instills in humans all the qualities that are most needed in today’s globalized world, especially in the context of moral and spiritual development.

To prevent extremism, rising hatred, arrogance, greed, hostility, prejudice, violence, intolerance, falsehood, cruelty, and injustice, it is essential to understand the melody of the flute with which Maulana Rumi begins his Masnavi, and to once again nurture the spiritual essence symbolized by the Chambe the Botti that Sultan Bahu seeks to awaken within us.

Through the teachings of Rumi and Sultan Bahu, our speech can gain elegance, our tones can be softened, love and peace can be promoted, and extremism can be eradicated.

Other speakers emphasized that Islam is a religion of nature and peace, characterized by wisdom, tolerance, and broad-mindedness.

The study of the Prophet Muhammad’s life shows that Islam teaches magnanimity, respect for humanity, and dignity for all people.

These same values are central to the teachings of both Hadrat Sultan Bahu and Mevlana Rumi.

Today, more than ever especially in our region there is a dire need to spread messages of mutual respect, harmony, love, and compassion, and to adopt these values as a way of life.

The radiant message the Muslim or Eastern world has always offered is one of love, respect, and the sanctity of relationships.

When the Prophet Muhammad established the state of Madinah, one of its founding principles was to create an atmosphere of peace with other religions.

When we seek common ground, it fosters love and fraternity among people.

The philosophy of the Sufis promotes harmony among all human beings.

The way the Sufis presented the message of peace has deeply touched hearts and has been practiced for centuries.

Both Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahu believed that all beings are influenced by a single divine essence, the essence of God Himself.

Self-purification (Tazkiyah Nafs) refers to cleansing the self from impurities, overcoming the dominance of evil thoughts, and freeing oneself from sins that hinder spiritual growth.

Mevlana Rumi considered self-purification the core of Sufism.

He emphasized that the impurities in one’s soul are spiritual illnesses, and unless these are removed, one cannot progress on the spiritual path.

Both Rumi and Sultan Bahu stressed the importance of moral values, especially among the youth.

The purpose of such conferences is to transmit these ethical teachings to future generations.

Today, everyone is running the race of material progress, but very few are paying attention to their moral condition.

To become a complete human being, good character is essential.

Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahu were remarkable spiritual leaders who had a profound impact on their times.

The message of these two great Sufis undoubtedly holds eternal relevance.

