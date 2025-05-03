Autism crisis in Pakistan

AUTISM, in itself, is not a tragedy; the tragedy is the systemic neglect, the diagnostic gaps and the cultural silence that surround it.

In Pakistan, where myths retain overwhelming influence over medical facts, children and adults on the autism spectrum are misunderstood, routinely misdiagnosed, excluded and stigmatized into invisibility.

Autism is still misread as a “mental illness,” “spiritual curse,” or simply “bad parenting”—narratives that are based on toxic cultural myths, ignorance and lack of awareness.

This misperception leads to shame, late diagnosis and ineffective intervention.

In contrast, global research stresses early diagnosis and therapy as critical to improving developmental outcomes.

Why, then, do our health policies not prioritize early screening tools in Basic Health Units?

Why do we lack specialized training for doctors, teachers and even parents?

From an educational point of view, children with autism are almost entirely left out of mainstream schooling.

There is an illusion of inclusivity that seldom materializes on the ground.

Schools, both public and private, are unequipped and show little will or intent to accommodate neurodiverse students.

Most teachers lack even basic knowledge of sensory differences, communication needs or behavioral therapies.

The result?

Countless children are expelled, ridiculed or left behind—a gross violation of their fundamental right to education.

Economically, families are forced to face the burden of a chaotic, private, unregulated therapy industry that drains resources with no guarantee of effective care.

Autism support in Pakistan is either elitist or non-existent.

Working-class families are left completely abandoned.

The state is lagging behind in building subsidized therapy centers, training community health workers or establishing inclusive education frameworks.

In this vacuum, only the privileged survive and the rest suffer in silence.

From a gendered lens, the problem deepens.

Most girls on the autism spectrum are perpetually marginalized, as gender stereotypes mask their symptoms and delay diagnosis.

Many are mislabelled as “shy” or “slow” until it’s too late.

Worse, they remain more vulnerable to abuse, isolation and exploitation, with no targeted approaches in place.

Ignoring them is not pragmatism—it is policy-level cruelty.

The time has come for Pakistan to address autism.

It should not be seen as an isolated condition, but rather a multidimensional, socially interconnected challenge requiring broader national attention.

The path ahead necessitates fundamental, transformative and systemic change.

First, the government must launch a nationwide, evidence-based autism awareness campaign based on science, not stereotypes.

Second, training in neurodevelopmental disorders must be mandatory for pediatricians, teachers and social workers.

Third, inclusive educational policies must be implemented—not merely written.

Fourth, the media must stop romanticizing or pitying autism and start responsibly informing the public.

Finally, parents and autistic individuals themselves must be involved in policy discussions; they should not be seen as passive recipients of aid but as rights-holders and experts of their own experience.

