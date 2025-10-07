BRI & Expected 15th Year Plan and Way Forward

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has entered a new era of modernization and quality development and the start of China’s 15th Five Year Plan is expected to further strengthen its capacity for trans-regional connectivity, infrastructure development, qualitative industrialization, digitalization and hybrid agriculture among the member countries.

According to the Chinese media, numerous proposals are under consideration for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. It has been a series of strategic documents that have been guiding the country’s medium to long-term economic and social development since the 1950s. Hopefully, it would have positive impacts on the strategic expansion of the BRI.

Interestingly, in his various speeches, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the prospective nature, composition, utility, scope and importance of the 15th Five Year Plan and urged sound planning and implementation of the goals, tasks and strategic measures through ensuring decisive progress toward basically achieving socialist modernization. Hence, sound planning, immaculate execution and decisive progress would cater socialist modernization—a part and parcel of the 15th Five Year Plan—so the future of BRI would also be dependent on it. Moreover, while delivering a keynote speech in Shanghai in April, Xi emphasized the expansion of high-standard opening up, stressing the need to adapt to the changing global landscape and grasp strategic priorities for China’s development. This means that development and security, along with a comprehensive assessment of domestic and external risks and challenges, would also be the guiding lines for the 15th Five Year Plan.

It is pertinent to mention that the promotion of economic and social development would also be a key part of the 15th Five Year Plan, which would also be replicated in the BRI, gearing a stable and sustainable socio-economic growth model among all the member countries in the days to come. Thus, adhering to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability and accelerating the forging of a new development paradigm would also be institutionalized in it. Obviously, the 15th Five-Year Plan is considered a crucial step as China is using a three-plan period that includes the 14th, 15th and 16th Five-Year Plans to “basically realize socialist modernization” by 2035, a goal set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC in 2022.

It is a good omen that the development of new quality productive forces—a key driver for high-quality growth—is expected to be a priority during the 15th Five-Year Plan. Thus, the strategic importance of developing new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions in 2026-2030 will further strengthen China’s development through technological innovation, with the real economy being the foundation. Hence, the future of BRI will be based on high-quality growth and new productive forces creating numerous befitting propositions for the member countries. As the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, actively developing emerging industries and proactively laying the groundwork for future industries have been dubbed a strategic value addition, these should be immediately started to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, which would also be beneficial for the BRI.

Evidently, Xi also stressed the importance of improving the national innovation system through stimulating the vitality of various innovation entities and zeroing in on global scientific and technological frontiers. It seems that solid foundational and strategic support for new quality productive forces will depend on the coordinated integration of education, technology and talent, which should be nurtured as soon as possible. Maintaining a sustained focus on the development of new quality productive forces will help clarify the direction for shaping new drivers and advantages in China’s development. Remarkably, an online campaign to seek the public’s opinions on the plan, lasting from May 20 to June 20, gathered more than 3.11 million suggestions reflecting people’s massive participation in the decision-making process of the CPC.

China’s economic planning mechanism has two anchor points: 2035, when it aims to “basically realize socialist modernization” with per capita gains and institutional maturity and 2049, the centenary of the People’s Republic of China and the deadline to build a “great modern socialist country.” In this two-stage trajectory, the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) emerges as the inflection point which would also affect the BRI. Delivering on the people-centered development philosophy means creating institutional mechanisms that enable households to consistently share in the dividends of growth.

Obviously, it may include portable social insurance across provinces, greater public-service funding from state-owned enterprise (SOE) dividends and wage-productivity compacts that ensure workers benefit from enterprise upgrades. This marks a shift from growth as quantity to modernization as legitimacy, where visible, shared outcomes define political credibility. In summary, the promotion of high-quality and institutionalization of innovation-led growth without the old levers would be key pillars of the 15th Five Year Plan. The CPC has made it clear that innovation is the primary driving force for development. Thus, the BRI must be more innovative and economically integrated. Hence, it is suggested that socio-economic growth during the 15th Five-Year Plan should not be derived from the past model of real estate leverage and debt-fueled infrastructure cycles.

The writer pinpoints that reallocation of capital to frontier technologies, green infrastructure, and platform industries, along with the formation of rule-based markets for power and carbon, will be a challenge for Chinese policymakers during the 15th Five Year Plan. However, the CPC’s supervision, economic insight, good governance, people-centric policies, and financial transparency can steer investment toward long-term productive capacity. The writer further submits that a new model of opening up, ensuring regulatory consistency, removal of negative lists, and expansion of cross-border investment and data regimes through legal mechanisms, would strengthen stakeholder trust and reduce investor friction. Moreover, formation of a governance model promoting constructive competition should be the way forward, integrating rule of law and virtue to deliver efficient, flexible, and disciplined administration at the grassroots level. Hopefully, the 15th Five-Year Plan will achieve its socio-economic growth goals, benefitting all BRI member countries in the days to come. (mehmoodulhassankhan7@gmail. com