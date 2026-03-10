BRI and Two Sessions: A Way Forward

Today is the last day of this year’s Two Sessions held in Beijing, highlighting the continued, high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), following record investment in 2025, negating all false propaganda by Western politicians and policymakers about the supposed decline or dismay of the initiative.

Additionally, this year’s Two Sessions included themes of deepening synergy with the Global Development Initiative, integrating digitalization, further activation of new productive forces such as EVs, lithium batteries, green technologies and AI and accelerating infrastructure connectivity domestically, regionally and globally. These efforts are aimed at creating win-win propositions for all BRI members during 2026 and beyond.

It seems that the BRI will be further strengthened through implementing high-quality development, shifting toward more sustainable and greener projects rather than focusing solely on volume. Quality is the way forward instead of quantity. Moreover, BRI integration with Global Development, Global Security and Global Governance Initiatives will be pursued to cope with Western pressures on the BRI, creating a more comprehensive framework for international cooperation.

Furthermore, the BRI would benefit from the 15th Five-Year Plan, starting from January 2026, which emphasizes integrating digital infrastructure, AI and new technologies among all member countries. Financially, the BRI is healthier and more functional following a record 2025, with US$128.4 billion in construction contracts and US$85.2 billion in investments. It is expected that 2026 will continue to push for sustained investment.

China can expand development opportunities through deeper cooperation with Global South countries, the high-quality development of the BRI via free trade agreements such as RCEP and sustained leadership in green technology and renewable energy during 2026 and beyond. Comparative studies reveal that China’s trade with BRI member countries witnessed record volumes in 2025 and the number of foreign-invested enterprises continues to grow, showing China’s strong commitment to shared prosperity, economic equality and constructive international cooperation through openness, modernization and innovation.

Evidently, China has demonstrated flexibility by strengthening economic, trade, technological and financial ties with ASEAN, Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East and parts of Europe that seek practical cooperation in the BRI domain. However, ongoing geopolitics and strategic rivalries mean the BRI is navigating a challenging phase. Despite Western political hype and economic protectionism, China’s opening-up has been consistent since 1978 and has become even more high-standard and mutually beneficial in the past five years, offering a model of pragmatic, win-win globalization in which the BRI plays a central role.

The 2026 Two Sessions showcase the BRI’s role in strengthening China’s economic ties amidst a complex global environment, emphasizing technology and sustainable development. Local Two Sessions were also successfully held, during which multiple localities outlined key priorities for 2026, including strengthening cooperation on a wider scale, accelerating coordinated global efforts and achieving further progress in the China-Europe Railway Express.

It is clear that during the past decade, especially during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–25), the BRI made substantial accomplishments, becoming a widely welcomed public good and a major platform for building a community with a shared future for humanity. These achievements include social development, women’s empowerment, hybrid agriculture and anti-poverty programs across continents, countries and communities among BRI members.

The high-quality development of the BRI during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–30) is expected to make greater contributions amid unprecedented global changes, dominated by uncertainty, erosion of rule-based governance and challenges to economic globalization. These developments threaten global economy, society and politics, making quality development, innovation and modernization essential for the strategic expansion of the BRI.

The fifth session of the 14th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress highlighted the province’s plans to expand high-level opening-up, integrate into the new development paradigm and act as a national hub for domestic and international dual circulation. Guangdong aims to serve as a platform and channel to ensure smooth operations, emphasizing quality development, innovation, opening-up and modernization as the path forward for BRI’s strategic progress during 2026 and beyond.

Similarly, the 15th Five-Year Plan notes that economic development is shifting from export-oriented models to domestic demand and consumption. Policy readjustments among BRI member countries should be a strategic priority for Chinese policymakers, aligning with the new economic paradigm. Provincial reports also stressed in-depth integration into joint BRI construction and expansion of international maritime shipping routes.

The government work report of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province aims to integrate into the BRI framework, enhance the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation agricultural base and deepen innovative agricultural cooperation with Central Asia. The province plans to develop the China-Europe Railway Express economic circle, build an international logistics hub integrating ports, trade and industries, align with the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, optimize cross-border industrial and supply chain layouts and enhance overseas facility services such as warehouses.

In summary, the writer suggests that since the Two Sessions have outlined strategic priorities of the 15th Five-Year Plan—focusing on quality development, innovation, digitalization, AI, quantum and green technologies—BRI member countries should now focus on incorporating these drivers into policy cooperation and coordination to initiate a new phase of modernization and opening-up.

The writer also emphasizes that as Chinese policymakers shift focus from exports and dual circulation to strengthening domestic demand and consumption, it is an ideal opportunity for BRI member countries to pursue small social development projects, promote consumer manufacturing, youth entrepreneurship, disaster management and women’s empowerment, supporting China’s new economic outlook.

Finally, the writer proposes that in 2026, the BRI should aim for breakthroughs in soft connectivity through corridors of knowledge and expert exchanges, prioritizing small livelihood projects while leveraging green development, digital trade and scientific innovation to build secure and resilient global industrial and supply chains.

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