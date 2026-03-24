The BRI 2.0 has become one of the leading contributory factors for the robust macroeconomic development of Tajikistan through numerous small and mega projects.

By virtue of China’s positive, productive and participatory role, mainly through the BRI, Tajikistan’s socio-economic development has surpassed that of regional countries, achieving one of the highest GDP growth rates in 2026, which is commendable. Over the past 13 years, China has entrenched itself worldwide through the BRI by building extensive transport, energy and industrial infrastructure, becoming a leading trading partner in Central Asia. Its strategic partnership with Tajikistan has become a game-changer, transforming the economy, community and enterprises toward greater trans-regional connectivity and industrial productivity.

China is expected to work with Tajikistan to strengthen complementarity between the BRI and the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan 2030, as a concrete step to boost their respective development and revitalization. Comparative studies reveal that from 2025 through early 2026, the China-Tajikistan relationship has accelerated into a deeper strategic and security partnership, characterized by increased Chinese investment, infrastructure development and a focus on security along the Afghan border.

In March 2026, Tajikistan approved a Chinese-funded project amounting to US$61 million to construct nine new border facilities along the Afghan frontier. Following similar projects in 2017–2018, this further strengthens security in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), combats extremism and illegal trafficking and consolidates the pace of development, including BRI projects.

It is pertinent to mention that China is Tajikistan’s largest foreign investor. In 2025, Chinese direct investment grew by 12.7 percent, reaching US$294.1 million, accounting for 57.7 percent of all foreign investment in the country. This reflects a high level of productivity, diversity and increasing cooperation in various sectors of the economy, hybrid agriculture and social development.

In late 2025, the two countries conducted their first Strategic Dialogue at the Foreign Minister level, aiming to further integrate Tajikistan into the BRI and the China-Central Asia framework. Tajikistan witnessed strong economic growth in 2025, reaching 8.1 percent in the first half of the year, supported by Chinese projects and investments.

Tajikistan is considering a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens to boost tourism, aiming to improve upon 2025 figures, where China was among the top visiting countries. During 2026, the focus is expected to remain on implementing agreements made in late 2025, specifically regarding infrastructure, energy and AI cooperation. Furthermore, the second-phase section of the China-Tajikistan Highway became operational in late 2025, serving as a vital lifeline in the Pamir region.

Critical analysis suggests that the two countries should consider new measures for trade promotion and expansion, accelerate the construction of key sections of the China-Tajikistan Highway and open more direct flights to meet travel demands. Other areas of cooperation include high and new technologies, such as new energy vehicles, solar panels and satellite communications. China should import more premium products from Tajikistan and encourage strong Chinese companies to increase investment as a step toward modernizing Tajikistan’s industrial system.

Undoubtedly, China and Tajikistan are at critical stages of national development and revitalization. China is pursuing high-quality development and advancing high-standard opening up. The Chinese people are working in unity to build a modern socialist country and achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization. Tajikistan is also making significant strides toward realizing the National Development Strategy up to 2030.

Their economic growth models are shaping industries, manufacturing capacities and strategies for green transformation, quality development, digitalization and AI. Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport reports that China has been the largest contributor to the country’s expanding transport infrastructure, accounting for 26 percent of total value or US$570.2 million. Improved roads have increased trade, mainly exports from China. In 2023, trade turnover between the countries was US$1.5 billion, up 24.2 percent from 2022, with US$1.2 billion in Chinese exports and US$313.8 million in Tajik exports, primarily minerals and raw materials. While China’s exports to Tajikistan increased by 42.8 percent from 2022 to 2023, Tajikistan’s exports to China decreased by 24.2 percent.

In 2025, the BRI remained the cornerstone of China-Tajikistan relations, transitioning from early infrastructure development to high-quality, institutionalized cooperation. Tajikistan, as a comprehensive strategic partner, is central to China’s aims in Central Asia, with bilateral investment and security cooperation continuing to grow. According to Tajik authorities, foreign investment surged by 35 percent in 2025, reaching US$6.93 billion, with substantial input from China, including infrastructure and energy projects. China funded over US$50 million for new border facilities along the Tajikistan-Afghanistan frontier, highlighting security integration under the BRI.

The BRI, in tandem with regional infrastructure, aims to transform Tajikistan from a landlocked, isolated state into a key transit hub for Central Asian connectivity. In summary, the Chinese BRI has changed Tajikistan’s economic outlook, enhancing agricultural potential, industrial capacity and transport networks. It has become a new hope for achieving harmonious economic development, eradicating poverty and generating growth.

China is expected to continue aligning its shared future concept with Tajikistan’s national development strategies, focusing on energy, agriculture and transportation. Future economic prospects remain healthy and productive, attracting growing inflows of FDI from China under the BRI, which will be crucial for Tajikistan’s stability.

In conclusion, by 2025 the BRI in Tajikistan had evolved toward deeper, long-term economic integration, focusing on regional connectivity, digital infrastructure and securing transit corridors. The year 2026 promises new opportunities for both countries to realize sustainable economic engagement, trans-regional connectivity, industrial productivity and a digitalized Silk Road.