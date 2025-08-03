Boost religious tourism

In a deeply symbolic gesture that echoes cultural and spiritual ties between South and Southeast Asia, Pakistan has presented a meticulously crafted replica of the iconic Fasting Buddha to Thailand.

This act is more than just an exchange of artefact, it is a powerful tribute to a civilisation that once flourished within Pakistan’s borders.

For followers of Buddhism, Pakistan holds a uniquely revered place. The Gandhara region, which encompasses parts of present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, is home to some of the most significant relics of ancient Buddhist civilisation. In a time when Pakistan is striving to boost its tourism sector, religious tourism — particularly Buddhist tourism presents a vast and largely untapped potential. Countries with large Buddhist populations, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, China and Korea have long shown interest in visiting sacred Buddhist sites. What is needed now is a concerted effort to translate this interest into sustained tourism inflow. This requires more than symbolic gestures as it calls for actionable steps. Foremost among these is the development of robust infrastructure leading to key Buddhist heritage sites. Roads, transportation and connectivity must be upgraded to facilitate easy access. Equally important is the provision of world-class accommodation and amenities near these sites to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for international pilgrims and tourists. Investment in hospitality, guided tours and multilingual information services can make a remarkable difference.Moreover, active collaboration with Buddhist-majority nations, international organisations and cultural institutions can help in designing heritage circuits, exhibitions and research collaborations. The photographic exhibition by renowned photographer David Chi Lau, featuring Gandharan sites, is an excellent example of how cultural storytelling can serve as a magnet for global audiences. Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage is not just a relic of the past, it is a living bridge to countless people across Asia and beyond. Honouring and promoting this heritage can become a cornerstone of both cultural diplomacy and economic growth.