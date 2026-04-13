BMP seizes 112kg silver in DG Khan, arrests suspects

DI Khan – The Border Military Police (BMP) seized 112 kilograms of smuggled silver at the Khar check post, in what officials described as the largest recovery of its kind in the region.

The official sources said that the silver — estimated to be worth around Rs80 million — was being transported in a vehicle that was intercepted during routine checking. One suspect was arrested on the spot, while the vehicle used for smuggling was taken into custody.

BMP Commandant Ameer Taimoor termed the operation a major success, stating that it has dealt a significant blow to organised smuggling networks.

Authorities said the suspect had earlier managed to cross the first BMP checkpoint at Bewata, located along the Punjab-Balochistan border, before being apprehended at Khar.