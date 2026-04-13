Jawad Ahmed Cheema appointed new CEO of Pakistan State Oil

ISLAMABAD – Jawad Ahmed Cheema, who has intensive experience in energy sector, has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Cheema will officially assume the role on May 18, 2026, succeeding interim CEO Abdul Sami, with his three-year tenure approved by the PSO board.

Cheema brings over 28 years of extensive experience in the energy sector and has held key positions across Asia, Europe, and other regions.

Previously, he served as CEO of Shell Pakistan and also as Vice President of Strategy and Portfolio at Shell PLC.

More recently, Cheema led the Karachi Hydrocarbon Terminal as its CEO. With his appointment, industry experts anticipate enhanced leadership and strategic growth for PSO in the coming years.