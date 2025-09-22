AGL71.43▼ -1.21 (-0.02%)AIRLINK158.22▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)BOP26.26▲ 2.38 (0.10%)CNERGY8.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DCL15.15▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)DFML35.57▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)DGKC244.58▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL60.13▲ 1.13 (0.02%)FFL21.73▲ 0.22 (0.01%)HUBC206.67▲ 8.98 (0.05%)HUMNL16.69▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)KEL5.76▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.77▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF107.53▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP189.06▼ -0.63 (0.00%)OGDC277.26▲ 5.14 (0.02%)PAEL55.14▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)PIBTL13.85▲ 0.56 (0.04%)PPL191.09▼ -0.65 (0.00%)PRL36.06▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PTC25.89▲ 1.65 (0.07%)SEARL118.39▼ -3.43 (-0.03%)TELE9.56▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TOMCL70.9▲ 1.93 (0.03%)TPLP11.6▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)TREET26.56▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TRG79.7▲ 2.94 (0.04%)UNITY28.95▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.68▼ -0.1 (-0.06%)
Monday, September 22, 2025

Pakistan attracts $120m FDI from China: SBP

More than half of Chinese companies on Fortune 500 have operations in Pakistan

Pakistan attracted $120 million in net foreign direct investment (FDI) from China during July-August of the current fiscal year, making up 32.9 percent of the country’s total $364.3 million inflows, sources said on Friday quoting State Bank of Pakistan’s latest report.

In August alone, China contributed $68.6 million out of Pakistan’s $156.2 million net FDI, representing 43.9 percent of the monthly inflows. By comparison, combined investment from all other countries stood at $244.3 million in July-August and $87.6 million in August.

Sector-wise, the power sector was the largest recipient of foreign investment, drawing $156.9 million in the first two months.

Financial business followed with $110.2 million, while electrical machinery attracted $25.8 million and electronics $1.7 million.

Among other partner countries, the United Kingdom invested $31.8 million, the United Arab Emirates $32.9 million, Switzerland $37.8 million, and the United States $7.1 million. Pakistan also attracted net FDI of $26.8 million from China’s Hong Kong in August.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer