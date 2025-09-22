Pakistan attracts $120m FDI from China: SBP

Pakistan attracted $120 million in net foreign direct investment (FDI) from China during July-August of the current fiscal year, making up 32.9 percent of the country’s total $364.3 million inflows, sources said on Friday quoting State Bank of Pakistan’s latest report.

In August alone, China contributed $68.6 million out of Pakistan’s $156.2 million net FDI, representing 43.9 percent of the monthly inflows. By comparison, combined investment from all other countries stood at $244.3 million in July-August and $87.6 million in August.

Sector-wise, the power sector was the largest recipient of foreign investment, drawing $156.9 million in the first two months.

Financial business followed with $110.2 million, while electrical machinery attracted $25.8 million and electronics $1.7 million.

Among other partner countries, the United Kingdom invested $31.8 million, the United Arab Emirates $32.9 million, Switzerland $37.8 million, and the United States $7.1 million. Pakistan also attracted net FDI of $26.8 million from China’s Hong Kong in August.