Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Scattered rains expected

ISLAMABAD – Scattered rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities, northeastern/southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Balochistan, southwestern Sindh and Kashmir on Monday evening/night. Isolated heavy rains are also expected during the forecast period.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in southeastern Sindh.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in isolated places.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 03

Sindh: Khairpur 02, Jacobabad 01

Balochistan: Khuzdar 01

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Nokundi and Dalbandin was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 38 per cent.