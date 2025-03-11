AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Adeel Afzal’s Ehd-e-Wafa critique video removed from social media

Adeel Afzals Ehd E Wafa Critique Video Removed From Social Media
KARACHI – Ehd-e-Wafa, the famous Pakistani TV drama created by the military’s media wing, faced criticism from actor Adeel Afzal, and it sparked new debate on social media.

A clip shared by Pakistani digital news network TCM was removed from all social platforms actor and activist Adeel Afzal raised questions over the plot and characters in a famous TV series.

The Parizaad star claimed the drama to be of ‘biased narrative’, as he mentioned that characters played by Wahaj Ali and Osman Butt were depicted negatively.

The unwanted criticism fromthe  Karachi-based actor had everyone talking and prompted the publisher to take down the clip.  As some called out it makers, other expressed concerns over the removal of clip that caused concerns about censorship.

The quick action to delete the video has raised questions about the influence of online reactions and external pressures on digital media, with many questioning whether corporate or institutional interests played a part in the decision.

Web Desk (Lahore)

