One year after Pakistan’s devastating 2022 floods, millions of Pakistanis still need urgent support. As UNICEF reported, more than 1.5 million children require lifesaving nutrition interventions; floods damaged vital infrastructure, including 30,000 schools, 2,000 health facilities, and 4,300 water systems; and access to safe drinking water and sanitation remains worryingly low.

As demonstrated by Ambassador Blome’s fourth trip to Sindh on October 10-11, the United States is still hard at work – helping the poorest, hardest hit parts of Pakistan rebuild and recover. Specifically, the United States is helping Pakistan meet urgent needs in the areas of education, water, and health care:

During his trip, the Ambassador celebrated the opening of the 100th school constructed as part of the Sindh Basic Education Program. By 2024, more than 80,000 girls and boys will study in 106 new, climate-resilient school buildings funded by USAID. These state-of the art facilities come with science and computer labs, a library, and modern furniture. They also serve as flood-resilient safe havens and important platforms for parent and community engagement.

U.S. support has also transformed the way that the people of Jacobabad access safe drinking water. Access to clean, safe drinking water is one of the pillars of the U.S. – Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework. Today, thanks to a $36.7 million agreement with the Sindh Planning and Development Department, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Jacobabad.