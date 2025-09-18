BISE Sargodha Class 12 results 2025 – Methods to check online

SARGODHA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha will announce the class 12th or intermediate part-II results 2025 for first annual examination today, September 18.

The Sargodha board declared the results later today on its official website and students can use three ways to get their results. Following are the details:

Inter Part 2 Results 2024 by SMS

Students of BISE Sargodha can get their results by sending their roll number to 800290.

How to Type Message for Class 12th Results

Go to Messages section on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800290 to get results

Students can also visit the BISE Sargodha website to get their results or can also download the gazette from there.

Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.