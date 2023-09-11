Toyota Corolla is famous sedan series in Pakistan which is known for its latest interior, smart features, and robust performance.

From Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 to Altis Grande 1.8, these cars are backed by powerful engines, premium interiors, advanced infotainment, and audio systems while its safety features and advanced driver-assistance systems make it a hot ride.

Toyota Corolla remains the most popular sedan in previous years, however, its sales dropped in recent times after the arrival of new players in the market. Despite the drop in sales, Toyota Corolla cars can still be seen on roads.

Corolla come a long way with many generations, and there are hundreds of thousands of units being sold in the country over the years. Corolla is known for its decent performance, modern features, and design.

Toyota Indus Motor Company Limited, the assembler of Toyota cars in Pakistan, is currently selling the 11th generation.

Toyota Corolla Variants in Pakistan

Top units of the sedan are Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

Toyota Corolla Expected price increase

In interaction with journalists, a senior official of Indus Motor Company Limited gave a brief breakdown of factors involved behind the next price hike. He mentioned 9 percent dollar impact behind surge.

The official mentioned taking austerity measures to pass on minimum relief but said the company will be able to absorb 2 percent price hike. He confirmed increase of around 7 percent in all variants, as the new prices will be announced in week time.