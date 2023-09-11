Pakistan’s middle order batsman Agha Salman suffered a nasty injury after the ball struck him in the face in the blockbuster game between Pakistan and India in Asia Cup 2023.

The 29-year-old escaped a severe injury when he tried to play a sweep shot against Indian seamer Ravindra Jadeja.

Unfortunately, the Pakistani all-rounder was not wearing a helmet and encountered the smash as the ball took the top edge of the bat and hit him right under his right eye.

AGHA SALMAN IS INJURED OFF OF JADEJA’S BOWLING. match khatam karo bhae hamarey larkey hurt ho rahey hain. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cKONaUtXag — Dexie (@dexiewrites) September 11, 2023

Indian players who were on the crease were quick to check on Agha before the doctor and other crew rushed to the ground for medical assistance.

The right-handed batter started bleeding right after the hit but was declared fit to continue after a brief pause. Match officials did a concussion test on Agha Ali and declared him fit to continue in the rain-hit game.

The rare encounter in a much-anticipated game soon caught the attention of social media and the moment was widely shared online.