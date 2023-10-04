LAHORE – All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have entered the final stages for declaring the 2023 results intermediate part-I (Class 11th).

BISE Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Der Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal will announce the result on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

How To Check Class 11 Results

Students can check the results by visiting the official websites of all boards in Punjab or through SMS.