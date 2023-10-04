LAHORE – All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have entered the final stages for declaring the 2023 results intermediate part-I (Class 11th).
BISE Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Der Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal will announce the result on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
How To Check Class 11 Results
Students can check the results by visiting the official websites of all boards in Punjab or through SMS.
|Punjab Boards Result SMS Code
|SMS Code
|BISE Lahore Result Check SMS Code
|800291
|BISE Gujranwala Result Check SMS Code
|800299
|BISE Rawalpindi Result Check SMS Code
|800296
|BISE Multan Result Check SMS Code
|800293
|BISE Sahiwal Result Check SMS Code
|800292
|BISE Faisalabad Result Check SMS Code
|800240
|BISE Sargodha Result Check SMS Code
|800290
|BISE DG Khan Result Check SMS Code
|800295
|BISE Bahawalpur Result Check SMS Code
|800298