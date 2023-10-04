A tale of two summits: BRICS vs. G20. This intriguing clash of international gatherings, occurring within just three weeks of each other, provides a vivid illustration of the polarized world we live in today. In August and September, two significant summits unfolded, each with its unique set of goals and outcomes. The BRICS Summit, hosted by South Africa, showcased the ethos of pluralism and inclusivity inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. In contrast, the G20 Summit, held in India, was marked by the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the star of the show at Johannesburg. President Putin’s absence from both events was noteworthy, while President Biden and other Western leaders graced the stage in New Delhi.

The BRICS Summit, with its substantial agenda, provided a platform for China’s diplomacy at its best. Following Beijing’s historic mediation of the Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement in March 2023, both Middle Eastern powers, along with the UAE, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Argentina, were welcomed into what is now known as BRICS+. This expansion united the world’s largest oil producers and consumers at a single table.

On the other hand, the G20 Summit in Delhi, while predominantly symbolic, served as Prime Minister Modi’s dual attempt to position India as the West’s bridge to the Global South and to launch his election campaign with grandiose billboards, photo ops, and PR stunts. One tangible outcome was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The West’s version of the BRI, which began with President Biden’s announcement of the B3W (Build Back Better World) initiative, reflects the growing influence of China’s global connectivity projects. Notably, the G20 Summit introduced plans to connect the European Union, the Middle East, and India through enhanced data sharing, rail networks, electricity grids, and hydrogen pipeline links. This initiative, distinct from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, seeks to expedite rail-bound trade between India and Europe, potentially reducing travel times by up to 40% and enhancing regional connectivity.

What the G20 Summit touted as a “breakthrough achievement” was the “consensus” on Ukraine, essentially a reaffirmation of universal principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. The real story lay in the West’s shift on Ukraine from outright condemnation of Russia to echoing India’s diplomatic language. The G20 faced significant challenges in forging consensus on Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, despite robust efforts by the US and its G7 allies. In stark contrast, BRICS maintained strict neutrality on the Ukraine conflict, refusing to endorse Western efforts to isolate Russia economically or politically.

The essential distinction between the G20 and BRICS+ lies in their underlying goals and visions. The G20 remains an extension of the G7, marked by strong geopolitical overtones and a status quo orientation, increasingly influenced by a Cold War mentality. India, as a major American ally, plays a key role in this forum. In contrast, BRICS+, headed by China, is clear about its geopolitical and geo-economic vision and its willingness to actively engage in a world where the Global South takes center stage. Consequently, deepening interactions in local currencies among BRICS states are on the organization’s agenda. To provide a new impetus for the development of inclusive global governance, the BRICS could consolidate its strategy of combining catalytic influence on international organizations with the establishment of its own institutions, particularly in areas where the gap between increasing multipolarity in international relations and persistent unilateralism in global governance is widening.

The BRICS vs. G20 showdown in 2023 unveils the stark contrast in strategic worldviews between China and the United States. China, with its emphasis on connectivity, and cooperation seeks to build a more equitable world order through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The United States, on the other hand, clings to a security-centric worldview marked by alliances.

—The writer is the Owner of Observer Diplomat, the first International Affairs & Diplomatic Magazine led by women in Pakistan. She is an entrepreneur and advocate of women empowerment.